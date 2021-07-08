Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,818 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

