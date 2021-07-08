2,460 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.