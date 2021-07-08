Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,730 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $662.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

