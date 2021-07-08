SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,936 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $40.18 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.