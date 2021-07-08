SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 132,530 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in APA by 30.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

APA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

