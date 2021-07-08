SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,797 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

WW International stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

