SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,200 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $867,635,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,142,944 shares of company stock worth $1,224,583,130 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $185.15 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

