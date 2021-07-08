Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 3,578 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.88, for a total transaction of $1,276,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,754.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB stock opened at $357.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.91.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.