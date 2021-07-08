SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,637 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 285,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 117,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

