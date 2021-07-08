12,615 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

