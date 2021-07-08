12,615 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43.
In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.
Overstock.com Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
