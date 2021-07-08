Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

