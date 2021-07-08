Barclays PLC Sells 137,974 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.