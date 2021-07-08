Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

