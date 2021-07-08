Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4,794.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

