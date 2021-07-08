Barclays PLC Purchases 42,821 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $30.04 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.