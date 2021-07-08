Barclays PLC Buys 30,168 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

