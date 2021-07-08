Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWB. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.