Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1,598.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

HR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

