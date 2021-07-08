Bank of Montreal Can Sells 147,894 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 147,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

