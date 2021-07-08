Northern Trust Corp Sells 72,520 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE:SWM opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.