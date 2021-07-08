Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

