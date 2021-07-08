Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.