Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $121,113.30 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

