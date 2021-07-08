BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) Insider Buys A$98,700.00 in Stock

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) insider George Bauk acquired 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$98,700.00 ($70,500.00).

About BlackEarth Minerals

BlackEarth Minerals NL engages in the exploration and development of graphite properties. It focuses on the exploration of Maniry and Ianapera graphite projects located in Madagascar The company also holds interests in the Donnelly River project that covers 2 exploration licenses; the Greenhills project, which covers 4 exploration licenses; the Northern Gully project that covers 1 granted exploration license; and the Yalbra project, which covers 1 granted exploration license in West Australian.

