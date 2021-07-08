Bruce Keyt Sells 1,247 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

