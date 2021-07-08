Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $76,727.98 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PI opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

