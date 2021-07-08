Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,410 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.94% of First Financial Northwest worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW opened at $14.75 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

