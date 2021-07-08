Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

