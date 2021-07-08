Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 304,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of OceanFirst Financial worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.