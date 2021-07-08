Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 405,477 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,477 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $12,228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.