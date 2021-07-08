Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Paramount Group worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 268.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

