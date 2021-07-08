Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

