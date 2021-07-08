Critical Comparison: MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) & Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MetaStat has a beta of -5.65, suggesting that its share price is 665% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MetaStat and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaStat N/A N/A N/A Clovis Oncology -210.08% N/A -51.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MetaStat and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaStat 0 0 0 0 N/A Clovis Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than MetaStat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of MetaStat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetaStat and Clovis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.43 -$369.21 million ($3.92) -1.38

MetaStat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats MetaStat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetaStat Company Profile

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company's therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

