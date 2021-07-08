Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heska by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

HSKA stock opened at $228.69 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

