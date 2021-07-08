Northern Trust Corp Sells 552 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of AerCap worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

