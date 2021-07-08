Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $270,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $17,337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $25,190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $207,000.
MODV stock opened at $169.23 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
ModivCare Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.