Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $270,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $17,337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $25,190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $207,000.

MODV stock opened at $169.23 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

