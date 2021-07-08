Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

