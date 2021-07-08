El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.07 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $695.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

