Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.36

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.36 and last traded at C$24.36, with a volume of 11557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

