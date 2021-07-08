Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

