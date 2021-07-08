Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.07

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

