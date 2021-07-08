Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.95

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 2810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.