Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

