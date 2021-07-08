Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $220.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.13. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.