Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.52. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

