Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $662,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

