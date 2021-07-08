Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $985.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.