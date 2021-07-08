J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

