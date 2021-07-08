Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of AVYA opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avaya by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

