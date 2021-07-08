Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,240 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

